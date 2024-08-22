Subscribe
One of London’s best queer bookshops could be forced to close – here’s how you can help save it

The Common Press bookshop in Shoreditch is crowdfunding to keep its doors open

Written by Dan Eglinton
Contributor
An external shot of The Common Press bookshop, with a rainbow flag flying outside
Photo: Jymak (@joycentrism)
Lately LGBTQ+ venues in London have been shutting down all over the place, with G-A-Y Late, The Glory and Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club all closing in the last year alone. As if that wasn’t bad enough, now another queer establishment is facing an uncertain future: east London bookshop, cafe and event space The Common Press.

There’s no need to fret just yet, though. The venue’s owners are fundraising to try and keep its doors open – and they need your support. Since hard-launching the Crowdfunder on social media last week, the bookshop has raised more than £18,000, but there’s still a long way to go to meet its £100,000 target. 

The newly-launched fundraiser is crucial to the continued existence of The Common Press. With previous investors no longer able to fund the venue, it desperately needs financial support from the community in order to survive. So, dig deep folks, because unless donations keep rolling in, the queerest bookshop in Shoreditch will soon be forced to shut down altogether.

Since opening in 2021, The Common Press has proven a welcome addition to the capital’s queer scene; a cosy and inclusive community space that’s refreshingly different to the warehouse raves and drag brunches that east London is famous for. It’s an establishment that is proudly intersectional, boasting a carefully curated selection of books written by LGBTQ+ authors, Black & POC writers, transgender creatives and other marginalised voices. It’s also a great place to get coffee. With oat milk, obviously. 

The ‘Save The Common Press’ campaign was announced alongside plans for the venue’s next chapter.Providing fundraising goals are met, the bookshop will become a Community Interest Company (CIC), meaning any profits made can benefit the community instead of shareholders. As a CIC, the beloved bookshop could also access new grants and funding pots, making it more independent, more financially sustainable and (we hope) more likely to stick around. 

You can contribute to The Common Press’s fundraiser here.

