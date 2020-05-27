Outdoor gatherings and garden parties could be back on next month

The government is said to be discussing ‘social bubbles’ as the next phase of easing London’s lockdown

While we know exactly when the local car dealership can reopen (June 1, you guys, mark it in the diary!), there’s still little indication from the government about when our next family reunion can take place. And while Londoners have made the most of seeing one friend at a time in the great outdoors as the UK’s lockdown begins to ease, we’re itching to know when we can do it en masse.

According to the Telegraph, though, that could be on the cards for the end of June. The newspaper says that the government is currently considering ‘social bubbles’ as the next step in social distancing. It would follow New Zealand’s formula of allowing groups of up to ten people to mix at a time when outdoors, and could signal the return of garden parties, park hangouts with pals and barbecues with the family.

The paper also discussed the potential for ‘double bubbles’ instead – where two households could meet. But people would only get to choose one other household to do their outdoor mingling with.

Huffpost also covered the news, with government officials telling the website that people would be allowed to host garden parties and outdoor gatherings for up to ten people without police intervention, under the new plans.

Don’t get too excited about seeing all your friends and family for a cookout in the back garden just yet, though. New Zealand’s social bubble formula means you can circulate in groups of ten, but that number includes people already within your household. So if you cohabit with a load of housemates or are doing lockdown en famille, you might not get the chance to extend your social circle by much. However, if you live alone, you could add nine friends and family to your invite list.

Here’s everything you need to know about social bubbles.

