Outside now! Here’s what’s screening at Movies on the River this week

Now the sun’s out, there’s no excuse for not taking part in one of London’s best summer traditions – catching a movie in the great outdoors!

Time Out’s very own Movies on the River leads the pack when it comes to alfresco film-viewing. Our one-off movie boat leaves Tower Pier at 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday for a sunset cruise, before docking in view of Tower Bridge and screening a movie in the open air on the boat’s top deck. Even better, there’s a bar on board to keep you refreshed all night long.

All aboard London’s only floating cinema on the Thames!

Here’s what playing at Movies on the River this week.

Top Gun, Tuesday July 2, 8pm

A very fresh-faced Tom Cruise is airforce ace Maverick in this 1980s action showstopper that’ll have you singing along to ‘Take My Breath Away’!

Dirty Dancing, Wednesday July 3, 8pm

It’s the ultimate 1980s romance as Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze fall hard for each other in this swoony terpsichorean love story.

Bohemian Rhapsody, Thursday July 4, 8pm

Discover – or re-discover – exactly why Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in this rousing biopic.

La La Land, Friday July 5, 8pm

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone make the cutest pair in this all-singing, all-dancing love letter to the movies, Hollywood and love itself.

The Greatest Showman, Saturday July 6, 8pm

Hugh Jackman is the big-top ringmaster on a mission in this toe-tapping, hugely fun celebration of the birth of modern circus.

Movies on the River sets sail from Tower Pier at 8pm five nights a week, Tuesday to Saturday, until early August. Explore the full line-up and buy tickets here.