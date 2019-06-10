Outside now! This week’s Movies on the River films include ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Romeo + Juliet’

It’s time to get down to the river! Time Out’s very own outdoor screening series Movies on the River is now up and running on the Thames five nights a week. Every movie has been hand-picked to please London’s open-air movie fans, and this week’s big-hitting films include the romantic classics ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Romeo + Juliet’.

Can you imagine watching one of your favourite films on the top deck of a Thames boat? Movies on the River is a totally unique offering for film fans. Our boat leaves Tower Pier near Tower Bridge every evening from Tuesday to Saturday at 8pm and takes a sunset cruise through the heart of the city. Once darkness falls the movie plays on the top deck of the boat – and there are drinks and snacks available to buy on board all night.

Here are the five films showing at Movies on the River this week – and see below for details on the full lineup and how to buy tickets.

Tuesday June 11

‘Dirty Dancing’

Wednesday June 12

’Top Gun’

Thursday June 13

‘Pretty Woman’

Friday June 14

‘The Greatest Showman’

Saturday June 15

‘Romeo + Juliet’

Explore every film playing at Movies on the River from now until August 3 – and buy tickets here, starting at £29.