The area will see £200 million of private investment as a result of council plans

The heart of Walthamstow is coming back to life. Waltham Forest Council has given the green light on exciting plans to redevelop The Mall shopping centre and rejuvenate the entrance to the Victoria line at Walthamstow Central tube station. Both sets of plans are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the local area, as well as a new children’s play park.

Around 5,000 square metres of new retail space will create 350 new permanent retail jobs, in addition to 538 new homes and a re-landscaped town square. A further 500 jobs will be introduced in the area during the construction phase of the project.

For north London shoppers, the new retail centre will deliver shopping units designed for major retailers alongside small local independent stores. Redeveloping The Mall will give residents the choice of shopping locally, rather than travelling to shop further afield.

The good news doesn’t end there — the proposed new tube station entrance will be built next to the shopping centre, while the number of escalators will double and a large lift will also be installed. The new ticket hall will not have a ticket office, just ticket machines, and will come with six standard ticket barriers and two wide barriers.

With plans to ‘bring significant investment and opportunity to businesses and residents alike’, the council has promised to introduce below-market-rent homes and more than £7 million to deliver further affordable housing nearby.

The plans await confirmation from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who will make a final decision on whether planning permission will be granted.

