WOTS, word on the street
Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

Isabelle Aron
Edited by
Isabelle Aron
‘Bacon is overrated. It’s so salty and fatty but what else has it got going for it?’

‘I just need to invest in my future mouth-health.’

‘I think I’ve found a way to introduce crickets into our normal meals.’

‘Who the hell is using Times New Roman in this day and age?’

‘If there’s a Bavarian honey cake on the menu, order it.’

‘You just don’t see grappling hooks any more.’

‘Fish-and-chip shops don’t do dessert, do they?’

‘Would you eat a crisp before midday?’

‘When would you say that you first became aware of kale?’

‘These profiteroles are sweating profusely.’


Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon

