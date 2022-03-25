Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

Here are the silliest things we‘ve heard around town

‘Can’t believe I spent my last £15 on teaspoons.’



‘The first thing I saw this morning was my cat’s bumhole.’



‘Everything’s a Wordle when you’re illiterate like me.’

‘I’m a fan of a high voice in a man.’



‘I don’t want to spam your Slack.’

‘I can’t curate myself. I’m uncuratable.’



‘I’m sweating, but I can’t tell if it’s the sausages or if I’m just hot.’

‘I think I’ve got mango chutney on my Kindle.’



‘I’m attracted to the colder tube stations’

‘Well, if you’re not going to move to Bethnal Green, you may as well fuck off to Mexico.’

Every week you share the weird things you've overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days