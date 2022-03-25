London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A speech bubble
Image: Time Out

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

Here are the silliest things we‘ve heard around town

Isabelle Aron
Edited by
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

‘Can’t believe I spent my last £15 on teaspoons.’


‘The first thing I saw this morning was my cat’s bumhole.’


‘Everything’s a Wordle when you’re illiterate like me.’

‘I’m a fan of a high voice in a man.’

‘I don’t want to spam your Slack.’

‘I can’t curate myself. I’m uncuratable.’

‘I’m sweating, but I can’t tell if it’s the sausages or if I’m just hot.’

‘I think I’ve got mango chutney on my Kindle.’

‘I’m attracted to the colder tube stations’

‘Well, if you’re not going to move to Bethnal Green, you may as well fuck off to Mexico.’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.