London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A speech bubble
Image: Time Out

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve unintentionally heard this week

Isabelle Aron
Written by
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

‘I don’t want to sound like an old person, but do you want a cherry menthol sweet?’

‘Fifty is just 40 with a hat on.’

‘I can’t do yoga now, I’m full of sausages.’

‘What’s the difference between a power shower and a shower-shower?’

‘I don’t think I’ve ever bought a doughnut in my life.’

‘The city is so gentrified now. They’ve even priced the pigeons out.’

‘Turns out that emus can take quite a lot of bullets before they die.’

‘That salt is really… salty.’

‘Noel Edmonds’s face can fuck off.’

‘True friendship is deboning their chicken at 3am.’

‘I’m having trouble getting through bread at the moment.’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.