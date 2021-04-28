Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

[title]
‘God, your gooch is getting a lot of airtime lately.’
‘I need to get back into pitta.’
‘Sometimes I think I just want to live in a field.’
‘I’m annoyed because I haven’t seen anybody slip over in the mud this year.’
‘I think gout needs a rebrand.’
‘Pants are weird, aren’t they?’
‘I’m allowed to fart in my own company.’
‘Where does a condiment end and a sauce begin?’
‘I’m going to get bangers and mash. You know where you are with sausages.’
‘It’s hard to find memes, isn’t it?’
‘That place is a shirt-wearer’s paradise.’
‘Is that a toilet or an art installation?’
