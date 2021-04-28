Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The wildest things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘God, your gooch is getting a lot of airtime lately.’

‘I need to get back into pitta.’

‘Sometimes I think I just want to live in a field.’

‘I’m annoyed because I haven’t seen anybody slip over in the mud this year.’

‘I think gout needs a rebrand.’

‘Pants are weird, aren’t they?’

‘I’m allowed to fart in my own company.’

‘Where does a condiment end and a sauce begin?’

‘I’m going to get bangers and mash. You know where you are with sausages.’

‘It’s hard to find memes, isn’t it?’

‘That place is a shirt-wearer’s paradise.’

‘Is that a toilet or an art installation?’



