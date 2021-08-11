Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘My fingers are like sausages.’

‘I’m a “Pointless” answer and I still can’t get on the show.’

‘The lobster was delicious. It was explicit!’

‘I love vinegar.’

‘I’m literally creamed up and ready to go!’

‘I don’t mind rocket, but lettuce is overrated.’

‘I ran so fast my legs hit my bum.’

‘If you’d had that coleslaw you’d be sweating.’

‘Why do I always think Barry Manilow is cancelled?’

‘I’ll meditate while you watch “Love Island”.’

‘Mmmmm, I’ve got lychee lips.’

‘It’s nice having friends, except when you have to see them.’



