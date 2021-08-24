Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

[title]
‘Solero ice cream is essentially a Porn Star Martini without the hangover.’
‘Man, I loved Petits Filous. They’re so small, though.’
‘How am I supposed to spoon you if you don’t want me to touch you?’
‘Over my dead body will we ever sell kombucha!’
‘I’m an Ashkenazi Jew – if it moves, I’ll pickle it.’
‘To be fair, if I was in sales, I’d probably smoke crack.’
‘I don’t think sundries really apply with a kebab.’
‘I don’t know if she’s got a social life, but she’s got a dog.’
‘This ginger looks like a deranged willy.’
‘They’re really throwing the word “astronaut” around quite liberally these days, aren’t they?’
