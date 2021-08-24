Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘Solero ice cream is essentially a Porn Star Martini without the hangover.’

‘Man, I loved Petits Filous. They’re so small, though.’

‘How am I supposed to spoon you if you don’t want me to touch you?’

‘Over my dead body will we ever sell kombucha!’

‘I’m an Ashkenazi Jew – if it moves, I’ll pickle it.’

‘To be fair, if I was in sales, I’d probably smoke crack.’

‘I don’t think sundries really apply with a kebab.’

‘I don’t know if she’s got a social life, but she’s got a dog.’

‘This ginger looks like a deranged willy.’

‘They’re really throwing the word “astronaut” around quite liberally these days, aren’t they?’



Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon