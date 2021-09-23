Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

‘Everyone is dumb until they get to 40.’

‘These people wouldn’t know comté if it hit them in the face.’

‘What’s “Jed” short for, anyway? Jedward?’

‘There needs to be a Deliveroo just for milk.’

‘She’s got a young voice but an old name.’

‘Your boyfriend has real Gandalf energy.’

‘There’s nothing worse than a tatty awning.’

‘People who say their birthday is “just another day” are broken inside.’

‘I think I just farted on my face mask.’

‘I feel like I haven’t done enough mooching in my life of late.’

‘Gammon is not a race.’