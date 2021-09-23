Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

[title]
‘Everyone is dumb until they get to 40.’
‘These people wouldn’t know comté if it hit them in the face.’
‘What’s “Jed” short for, anyway? Jedward?’
‘There needs to be a Deliveroo just for milk.’
‘She’s got a young voice but an old name.’
‘Your boyfriend has real Gandalf energy.’
‘There’s nothing worse than a tatty awning.’
‘People who say their birthday is “just another day” are broken inside.’
‘I think I just farted on my face mask.’
‘I feel like I haven’t done enough mooching in my life of late.’
‘Gammon is not a race.’
Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon