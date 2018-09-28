Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

‘It was an alright painting but it was no Andy Walsall.’

‘For the last time: I’m a primary school teacher, I can’t shave my eyebrows off!’

‘I feel boring ’cos I’ve never had chlamydia.’

‘I woke up in the morning and there was just fattoush everywhere.’

‘I think I might eat a vegan one day.’

‘£21 for Salisbury Cathedral when Tate Modern is free? You’re taking the piss.’

‘Guys, get off the sphinx!’

‘Do you think God would approve of this text alert?’

‘Well, it really was a cheap hotel. You know – just rows of bedrooms.’

‘I might get waxed tonight just to transfer the pain from my hand to my vagina.’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – don’t forget to tweet us your own!

