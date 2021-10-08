Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘There’s only so much alien abduction chat I can take.’

‘I don’t like that wine. It smells like cheese and tastes like shit.’

‘I can’t wear jackets like that because I’ve got too much of a chavvy face.’

‘There’s just too much to do in life, isn’t there?’

‘I’m just a normal working-class Londoner, mate. I can’t afford to be vegan!’

‘I feel like I’ve been gunged in hand sanitiser.’

‘Why do numbers sound so weird?’

‘I’m not arguing with you, I’m thinking out loud.’

‘Where’s the pumpkin in pumpkin spice? It’s a scam.’

‘I mean, it’s hard to resist a good tentacle.’



Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon