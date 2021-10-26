Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘Is a load of crows called a “scare” or am I just thinking of a scarecrow?’

‘Where’s the pumpkin in pumpkin spice? It’s a scam.’

‘It’s quite a lot of effort to chop up a carrot.’

‘I don’t mind my face being on the internet, but not my feet.’

​​‘Basically, I’ve embedded myself within the Peckham whippet community.’

‘Who eats a steak in a strip club?’

‘The moon’s looking very moon-y tonight, isn’t it?’

‘That cow’s bollocks are bigger than my head.’

‘It was funny to see her without a mask, I’ve never seen her mouth.’



Every week you share the weird things you've overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days