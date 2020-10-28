LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
word on the street
Time Out London

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

‘Someone in my office is an adulterer. I don’t know who, but someone is.’

‘Is it bad that I’ve never used a semicolon?’

‘The bass was pummelling through the lavatory.’

‘An iPhone definitely gets heavier the more music you put on it.’

‘My cock wears a helmet. And I do mean the chicken.’

‘I’m going to wet and fart myself.’

‘I’m getting lasered. If there’s another pandemic, at least I’ll be hairless.’

‘I’m just going to go to the toilet and then I’m going to like your tweet.’

‘She’s avocado in human form.’

‘I’ll go to my grave with a preserved lemon in my mouth.’


Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.