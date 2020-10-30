Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘Every time you put your three fingers in those three holes, don’t you think “ooooh”?’

‘Can you imagine snacking on a Brazil nut? They’re huge!’

‘Always talking about the this vibe and the that vibe... Just be quiet!’

‘He’s all brows and no mouth.’

‘He was a bit like Ronald McDonald towards the end.’

‘I just feel sexier when I wear orange. Like a sexy tropical fruit.’

‘Balls mean nothing to women, mate. Absolutely nothing.’

‘I love matcha because it tastes like dirt.’

‘She’s definitely a ’70s baby. I’m older than her. Or she’s younger than me. One of the two.’



Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.