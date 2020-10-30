Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

[title]
‘Every time you put your three fingers in those three holes, don’t you think “ooooh”?’
‘Can you imagine snacking on a Brazil nut? They’re huge!’
‘Always talking about the this vibe and the that vibe... Just be quiet!’
‘He’s all brows and no mouth.’
‘He was a bit like Ronald McDonald towards the end.’
‘I just feel sexier when I wear orange. Like a sexy tropical fruit.’
‘Balls mean nothing to women, mate. Absolutely nothing.’
‘I love matcha because it tastes like dirt.’
‘She’s definitely a ’70s baby. I’m older than her. Or she’s younger than me. One of the two.’
Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.