The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘Masks are the underwear of the face!’

‘I think my hymen grew back over lockdown.’

‘I once went on a couple of dates with a guy because he looked like Tim Vincent.’

‘Wow, he’s really keeping the butt plug business alive, isn’t he?’

‘She lives in Bristol, which is very much the north of the south.’



Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.