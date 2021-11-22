London
Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve unintentionally heard this week

Isabelle Aron
‘I’ve been thinking about getting into “Coronation Street”, you know?’

‘Loughborough: quick to say, very long to write.’

‘My grandad gave me an Irn Bru WKD once.’

‘You don’t want to do anything cheap around excrement.’

‘Why does Paul Hollywood always have his hands in his pockets?’

‘I’ll only eat fancy bugs.’

‘Dogs have a very specific agenda, which is: “Feed me or I’ll die.” ’

‘Okay, I need you to take off my trousers.’

‘I used to think Hall and Oates were called “Paul and Oates”.’

‘You don’t have to stick a flare up your arse to have a good time.’


Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon

