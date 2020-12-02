LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
word on the street
Image: Time Out

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

‘Your personal brand is pâté.’

‘Which came first: cola or Coca-Cola?’

‘On days when it’s sunny, I’ll cycle. On days when it’s raining, I’ll masturbate.’

‘Imagine being a tortoise.’

‘I feel like life is just moving things around the fridge.’

‘I get a bit disorientated by a spatchcocked chicken.’

‘Honestly, kids are overrated. You should just get succulents.’

‘Rightmove is the married man’s Tinder.’

‘Oh there’s Waltham Abbey – that’s where the Battle of Hastings happened.’

‘Who would you rather shag – Gollum or Dobby the house-elf?’


Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.