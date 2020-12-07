Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘Don’t you think the concept of putting your bins out is weird?’

‘Drink that, it will put some hair on your nipples.’

‘You don’t need to wash flannels, they wash themselves.’

‘I’ll drink anything that’s wet.’

‘Highgate has actually become more alive in lockdown. It was dead before.’

‘Apparently it’s illegal to suspiciously handle a fish.’

‘I’d love to marry a Tarquin.’

‘I thought S&M meant sex and magic.’

‘I can’t wait to get my lips around one of Santa’s yumnuts.’

‘That fart is well sulphur.’

‘Her teeth terrify me.’



Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.