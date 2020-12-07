LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
word on the street
Image: Time Out

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

‘Don’t you think the concept of putting your bins out is weird?’

‘Drink that, it will put some hair on your nipples.’

‘You don’t need to wash flannels, they wash themselves.’

‘I’ll drink anything that’s wet.’

‘Highgate has actually become more alive in lockdown. It was dead before.’

‘Apparently it’s illegal to suspiciously handle a fish.’

‘I’d love to marry a Tarquin.’

‘I thought S&M meant sex and magic.’

‘I can’t wait to get my lips around one of Santa’s yumnuts.’

‘That fart is well sulphur.’

‘Her teeth terrify me.’


Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.