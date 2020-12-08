Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘I once sat on a Christmas ham all the way to Nottingham.’

‘Argh, I need a wee wee!’

‘What race of fish is a scampi?’

‘I’ll put my location in your destination.’

‘I’m sweating too much, I’m starting to smell of weed.’

‘Who actually likes prawn sandwiches? They’re unsettling in the mouth.’

‘It wasn’t around my fanny, I was just fannying around.’

‘Imagine having to curtsy to your mum.’

‘Don’t worry about desktop, desktop is dead.’

‘Rishi Sunak was serving beer in my dream last night. What does that mean?’

‘Right, is a scotch egg a substantial meal or not?’



Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – tweet us yours using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.