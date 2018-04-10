  • News
Own David Tennant’s trousers and Judi Dench’s doublet in the RSC’s big eBay auction

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday April 10 2018, 5:39pm

© Helen Maybanks

Lover of celeb trousers? Then get yourself onto eBay pronto. The RSC is selling off costumes worn by its famous alumni to raise funds for its Stitch in Time project, which supports the restoration and redevelopment of its costume workshop.

Gems include the trews Patrick Stewart was wearing in ‘The Merchant of Venice’, a doublet and hose worn by Judi Dench (pictured) in 2016, a red floor-length coat Ian McKellen wore in ‘King Lear’, and a veritable wardrobe of clothing worn by RSC board member David Tennant (black trousers, white tunic and a military brocade coat and hat).

They're all bespoke items made by the costume workshop and should fetch a bob or two.

For more information and pictures visit rsc.org.uk/stitch-in-time-auction

The eBay auction page will go live on April 17.

