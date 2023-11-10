London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Uniqlo, One Oxford Street
Image: Uniqlo

Oxford Street is getting another massive new Uniqlo

Cross body bags for all!

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Lovers of well-priced cashmere, foldable puffer jackets and that viral bag, we’ve got some good news. Another Uniqlo is coming to central London, and it’s going to be MASSIVE. After the success of the Japanese retailer’s Covent Garden flagship, now they’re opening a new one on Oxford Street. Uniqlo bags for everyone!

Situated next to Tottenham Court Road tube station within the One Oxford Street development, London’s newest Uniqlo will have approximately 1,533 square meters of shopping space. 

Elsewhere, the shop also announced a huge new store on Princes Street in Edinburgh, which will be Scotland’s first Uniqlo.  

‘We are excited to take this next big step in the UK’s expansion plans with two new stores in Spring 2024,’ said Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer of Uniqlo UK. ‘We look forward to bringing LifeWear to even more Londoners and visitors to the city with the opening of our One Oxford Street store in this new vibrant location.’

The date for the grand opening of One Oxford Street is set to take place in spring 2024, and Uniqlo fans can keep an eye on the brand’s social media for more information. 

Want to know more about the ‘qlo? We found out why everyone in London was obsessed with their bags. And what about other Oxford Street shops? Here’s the lowdown on what’s happening with central London’s new Ikea.

Did you see that London’s ExCel is getting a major makeover?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.