Pancakes and crazy golf: four free things to do this week

From a ’90s rave-inspired golf course to vegan pancake shenanigans, this week is filled to the brim with exciting free stuff

Crazy golf at Coal Drops Yard

Nineties rave culture, eh? Acid house, gurning lads, the party line and – of course – the famous crazy golf scene. Mad for it? More like mad for a hole-in-one. Thankfully this oft-forgotten side of the subculture is getting its due with a nine-holer in Coal Drops Yard, inspired by the area’s hard-partying history. Bag tickets on the King’s Cross app. No eccies allowed. Coal Drops Yard. King’s Cross tube. Until Mar 29.

Pancakes at The Lamb Tavern

Nothing breaks up the working day like a pancake race – one of the best-known sources of carbs and endorphins. On Shrove Tuesday you can get your fix of both in a 100m relay. Or skip the running and just eat some batter. Leadenhall Market. Bank tube. Tue Feb 25.

Queer, black book chat at Libreria

Delve into the works of African, Caribbean and Afro-Latinx authors at OKHA, a monthly queer and black book club. February’s read is the Booker Prize-winning ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ by Bernardine Evaristo. Libreria. Shoreditch High St Overground. Fri Feb 28.

Self-illustration in Shoreditch

Are the likes on your selfies plunging in 2020? First, send your friends a stern text. Then, sign up for The Idvidl’s self-illustration class where you’ll learn how to draw a better picture of yourself than any iPhone can take. Protein Studios. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Feb 29.

