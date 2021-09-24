London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
woman on bench
Photograph: Andy Parsons

‘Parklet’ campaigners urge Londoners to reclaim car spaces this weekend

The London Parklet Campaign wants green spaces on every street in the capital

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

This weekend sees the People Parking Day campaign keenly suggesting that capital dwellers take to the streets to hijack their nearest car parking bay and turn it into something lovely.

With an estimated 1 million car parking spaces in London, People Parking Day – which is actually taking place on both Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26 – wants you to make a mini ‘parklet’, in order to reclaim car parking spaces, especially for the two-thirds of families in inner London who don’t actually own a car.

The campaign’s founder Brenda Puech set up her first ‘parklet’ near her home in London Fields in 2017. ‘I didn’t have a car, and I wanted to show how a parking space could be used for something else,’ she told us at the time. Puech, who wants the spaces to be used for socialising and strengthening bonds between communities, added: ‘In Hackney, where I live, there are more than twice as many households that don’t own a car as ones that do. Yet nearly all our kerbside space is devoted to car parking. I couldn’t shake off the feeling of what a waste of precious space it was.’

This weekend's action will include a family bike ride on Saturday, called the ‘Tour de Parklets du Nord’, looking at parklets in Hackney & Islington on two wheels, meeting at 1pm at 45 St Paul St, N1 7DJ.

The London Parklet Campaign is looking to see one parking space on every street turned into a parklet. The best-designed parklet from this weekend will win £100 and be judged by leading designers from the Victoria & Albert Museum, Sam Brown and Heather Whitbread.

Read Brenda Puech's full story here.

And why not read some more hot parklet content.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.