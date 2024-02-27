Paul Foot on his favourite view in all of London

The legendary comedian on the city sight that always stops him in his tracks

Paul Foot, the comedian, is a man known for flights of fantasy, imaginative leaps of faith and quasi-magical utterances. So it’s no surprise then, that the veteran performer has a favourite view of London that looks like something from another time.

‘Not many people really go to St James’ Park,’ he says on this week’s episode of the ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ podcast. ‘And it has that amazing view, where you look across and see the Foreign Office or whatever it is. It looks like a kind of castle.’

The eastward view, from the park’s Blue Bridge, is of the Whitehall Court Building from an oblique angle, which creates a surreal cluster of Neo-gothic and classical spires and domes. If you haven’t seen it, it’s really quite alarming.

‘It looks like Disney World, just so fantastical,’ says Paul. ‘It’s framed by the trees and by the water, and you see Westminster right by it, and you get it all just at the right angle and it looks like some fantasy world.’

Want to hear Paul rhapsodise about his favourite neighbourhood in London? Tune in to this week’s ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ podcast and do just that.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Google Podcasts

Subscribe on Amazon Music

Each week on ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Derren Brown to justify his abiding love of Hoxton? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday. Book to see Paul’s ‘Dissolve’ show as it travels across the UK this year.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.