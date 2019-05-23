Paw Patrol! Dogs at polling stations return for the European elections

Pawlitics. It may drive you Barking Mad but Today is Polling Day for European Elections across the capital with voters awkwardly dusting off dormant orienteering skills (or smartphones) to locate that church hall they've walked past copious times.

More importantly, it coincides with our annual pastime for Pedigrees tied outside popup polling stations as their owners scribble in booths a la Eminem's Stan video.

Alas, we've chosen some of the best looking cuddly chums across London today.

If you're having a r-woof (I'm sorry) day. Take a paws fur a minute (or poo) and appreciate these fine canines.

