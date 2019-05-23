Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Paw Patrol! Dogs at polling stations return for the European elections
By Christian Adofo Posted: Thursday May 23 2019, 4:16pm

Pawlitics. It may drive you Barking Mad but Today is Polling Day for European Elections across the capital with voters awkwardly dusting off dormant orienteering skills (or smartphones) to locate that church hall they've walked past copious times.

More importantly, it coincides with our annual pastime for Pedigrees tied outside popup polling stations as their owners scribble in booths a la Eminem's Stan video. 

Alas, we've chosen some of the best looking cuddly chums across London today.

If you're having a r-woof (I'm sorry) day. Take a paws fur a minute (or poo) and appreciate these fine canines.  

 

Doing our duty 🗳✅ 🐶 #dogsatpollingstations #borrowmydoggy #euelections2019 #brixton #vote #crazydoglady #kennelclub

#dogsatpollingstations #remain #weloveeu #balhamlife

Can't get enough of the city's canine population? Meet the dogs of London.

 

By Christian Adofo

