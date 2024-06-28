IMPORTANT UPDATE: As of 12:30pm on Friday June 28, this gig has been cancelled due to illness. Rescheduling wasn't possible due to 'existing schedule commitments'. All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase.

The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been canceled due to illness in the band.



Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/mocdoxw5no — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 28, 2024

Fun fact: Pearl Jam have played 22 shows in London since forming at the start of the 1990s. They’ve never played the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before but that might not be so surprising – it did, after all, only open in 2019.

Summer is well underway in London, and that means two things for music fans: festivals and stadium gigs. And Pearl Jam are getting in on the act this weekend, taking over the Spurs home-ground to celebrate the release of their 12th, yes, 12th, studio album Dark Matter.

Tickets for Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter World Tour in the UK went live last February – so this gig has been a long time coming. Here’s everything you need to know to have a great time with the ’90s rock icons this weekend.

When are Pearl Jam playing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The band are in London for one night only: Saturday June 29.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 4:30pm.

What time will Pearl Jam come on stage?

The venue's website has released set times, but they do stipulate that these are subject to change. They're unlikely to differ hugely from the planned timings though, so these are a good guide. Make sure to continue to check any emails from the stadium in case of any moving around.

Support acts from - 5.30pm

Pearl Jam - 7.50pm

Who is supporting the band?

Pearl Jam are important enough to have two support acts, rather than the usual one. Ex-Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and Irish post-punks the Murder Capital will both perform before the main event.

What’s the setlist for the Dark Matter tour?

The band are known for changing up their setlist every night. There are a few songs, such as smash hits ‘Jeremy’ and ‘Even Flow’, that are played every night, but other than that it’s pretty up in the air.

Here’s the boys’ setlist from their June 22 gig in Dublin, for an idea of the sort of thing you can expect.

Release Low Light Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town Corduroy Given to Fly Scared of Fear Eruption (Van Halen cover) React, Respond Wreckage Wishlist Even Flow Dark Matter Daughter Jeremy Upper Hand Better Man Black Porch Keep Me in Your Heart (Warren Zevon cover) Not for You Why Go Do the Evolution Setting Sun Alive Rockin' in the Free World

Are there any tickets left?

Yes! Admittedly not very many, but there are some seated and standing tickets still available for the show this weekend, which you can buy on Ticketmaster here.

What’s the weather looking like?

It’s not often we get to say this, but there’s good news on the weather front. There’s no rain forecast, and there should even be some sunshine. The temperature will be a pleasant between 18C and 24C all day long.

