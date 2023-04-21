People are starring in their own Wes Anderson films on TikTok

This new TikTok trend is encouraging people to ‘Grand Budapest’ their lives

You’ve heard of romanticising your life but have you ever heard of Wes Ander-fying your life? In the latest TikTok trend, users are making the mundane of the everyday, everything from train journeys and lunches, into cinematic masterpieces borrowing from the film director's famous aesthetic.

Every Wes Anderson film has a distinctive style. From The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The Royal Tenenbaums to Fantastic Mr Fox and The French Dispatch, you can spot the director’s films from the striking curated colour schemes, music and typography.

And now TikTok users are embracing the auteur’s signature style and creating videos using the colours, music, framing and camera moves that Anderson is famous for to romanticise their lives.

TikTok user @avawillyums is credited as the originator of the trend. Shot on a train journey to New York, it has over 11 million views and has influenced lots of other videos.

The hashtag #WesAnderson currently has over 554 million views on TikTok and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones below: