People called Caroline can get free tickets to a new West End musical

In what has to be one of the weirder promotional gimmicks of recent times, the Hampstead Theatre’s acclaimed, smash-hit revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s ‘Caroline, or Change’ – starring Sharon D Clarke – is marking its West End transfer by offering free tickets to people called Caroline.

Yup: under the Carolines Go Free scheme, anybody called Caroline will receive a complimentary ticket when purchasing one or more accompanying tickets to Kushner and Tesori’s gloriously strange, cynical musical about a black maid sweltering away in her white employers’ basement in Louisiana during the civil rights movement.

The offer is only available in person at the Playhouse Theatre box office or via the telephone on 0844 871 7631. There is no apparently specification as to which of your names has to be Caroline.

Pretty weird, then, but it’s a genuinely cracking show and this is undeniably great news for any Carolines in your life.

‘Caroline, or Change’ is at the Playhouse Theatre. Until April 6 2019.