Phil Wang on his favourite restaurant in south London

The latest episode of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, our very good podcast about London and the people who love it, has landed. This week comedian and writer Phil Wang is showing us around his ends (aka Nunhead).

One of the stops of the journey just happens to be Phil’s favourite eatery in the area. We are talking, of course, about the magisterial Kudu Grill on Nunhead Lane. The former pub (that still has some of the old signage) serves South African small plates.

‘It’s a beautiful restaurant,’ says Phil. ‘Fancy South African food with amazing flat breads and meats and stuff. To me, there’s no better flavour in all cooking than that slightly burned taste. That’s braai grill, and you can’t get quite the same flavour with anything else.

‘I filmed an episode of “The World’s Most Dangerous Roads” in South Africa. We stopped at these rondavels, which are like traditional round houses, and they had these grills outside that were free to use. The crew bought all these steaks and sausages and started grilling and it was the most delicious thing. They’re just so good at meat, I don’t think anyone grills as well as the South Africans, and Kudu Grill reflects that.’

Phil also describes the restaurant’s stylish interior as ‘a millennials’ wet dream. Forest green, mid-century chairs and lots of wood. Distressed walls, a bit of piping and ceiling fans that are definitely never turned on.’

Want to hear Phil hold forth about Kudu Grill, and loads of other places in Nunhead and beyond? Have a listen to this week’s episode of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’.

