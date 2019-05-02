Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing ‘Fleabag’ back to the West End – and tickets go on sale TODAY
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing ‘Fleabag’ back to the West End – and tickets go on sale TODAY

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Thursday May 2 2019, 12:56pm

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag at the Big Belly, Underbelly.
© Richard Davenport

At the same time she was conquering the entire world with the hot-priestin’, Andrew Scott-errific second series of ‘Fleabag’, star and creator Phoebe-Waller-Bridge was on stage with a New York run of the original stage monologue that the first series of the show was adapted from. The original ‘Fleabag’ debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013, wowed critics, transferred to the Soho Theatre, and you probably know the rest.

Well good news, johnny-come-latelys: if you assumed you’d missed your chance to see the original stage ‘Fleabag’, you have not: Waller-Bridge is finally taking it into the West End this summer, with a strictly limited run at Wyndham’s Theatre.

It is being billed as the last time Waller-Bridge will ever perform the piece, and as series two was the end of the TV show, this run will be it for ‘Fleabag’, as newly-minted James Bond screenwriter Waller-Bridge moves on to other things.

Tickets go on sale at 3pm today at via Soho Theatre or Delfont Mackintosh.

‘Fleabag’ is at the Wyndham’s Theatre from Aug 20-Sep 14.

Read our original 2013 4-star review: ‘“Fleabag” is unbelievably rude, astoundingly filthy and she’s almost certainly going to go to hell for it’.

