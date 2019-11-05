Phoebe Waller-Bridge is talking ‘Fleabag’ at the Southbank Centre next month

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is, in the immortal words of ‘Zoolander’, so hot right now. How hot? Hot enough to make other people hot just by association (see: Hot Priest; James Bond). Hot enough to announce an evening of conversation at the Southbank Centre and for it to automatically become the hottest ticket in town.



That not-to-be-missed evening is taking place on Sunday December 8, where Waller-Bridge will be joined on the Royal Festival Hall stage by fellow writer and comedian Deborah Frances-White (host of the ‘Guilty Feminist’ podcast). On the agenda is a new book called ‘Fleabag: The Scriptures’ – published on Tuesday November 12 – which acts as a kind of compendium to the TV and stage show, and features new writing, scripts and behind-the-scenes bits and bobs.



‘The Southbank Centre champions the greatest writers and thinkers from around the world and Waller-Bridge is unquestionably deserving of that accolade,’ says Bea Colley, acting senior literature programmer. ‘[She’s] fearless, authentic, and [has] a truly original voice that has delighted audiences across the world.’

If you didn’t manage to lay hands on a ticket to the ‘Fleabag’ run at Wyndham’s Theatre in August, this is your chance to see its creator in one of her rare stage appearances. Tickets go onsale to the public at 10am on Friday, November 8, priced between £30-£50. If you’re a member of the Southbank Centre, you can buy tickets from Thursday, November 7, you lucky devil.

