Pint of Becks? David Beckham has bought a London pub

London isn’t short of famous pub landlords – maybe it’s the Danny Dyer effect. But according to the Daily Mail, you can now add David Beckham to that starry list. The former England captain has reportedly bought The Walmer Castle in Notting Hill with his celebrity pal Guy Ritchie.

The pub – a Ledbury Road fixture known for its sausage-and-mash and Sunday roasts – will reportedly undergo a ‘Soho House-style’ transformation under Beckham’s stewardship, and it’s rumoured that Ritchie’s own beer, brewed on his farm in Wiltshire, will be on tap. Golden balls and golden beers all-round, then.

The Walmer Castle is at 58 Ledbury Rd, W11 2AJ.

