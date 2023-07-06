London
pub with flower exterior
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best Notting Hill pubs

Find the perfect pub – from relaxing neighbourhood boozers to refined gastropubs – in our guide to drinking in Notting Hill

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
From laidback gastropubs that are perfect for Sunday sessions to lively neighbourhood joints that get extra lively come Notting Hill Carnival, you’ll likely find that the watering holes of Notting Hill have a lot to offer. Yes, some are classy west London pubs and bars, but there are also some down-to-earth backstreet boozers that are well worth seeking out. And after you've done your bit of drinking, there are tons of great Notting Hill food spots nearby to satisfy your hunger.

RECOMMENDED: Find more fun in the neighbourhood in our Notting Hill area guide.

Best pubs in Notting Hill

The Cow
© Ming Tang-Evans

1. The Cow

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Notting Hill
  • price 2 of 4

A west London institution, Irish gastropub Cow is known throughout the city for its fine Guinness and wonderful seafood. Get yourself a pint of prawns or a tower of whelks, crab and oysters and settle down for some serious people watching. There's an upstairs dining room if you're after something a little fancier, but the best seats in the house are down by the bar. The platonic ideal of a London pub. 

Read review
Book online
The Churchill Arms
Photograph: Jess Hand

2. The Churchill Arms

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Kensington

This may just be one of the most popular pubs in London, with tourists heading out west to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous floral canopy that covers the building. Inside is just as extravagant, with wartime memorabilia and shiny copper things a-jangling. Grab Thai cuisine in the rear restaurant or sip ale and nibble on cheese at the old-fashioned bar, among the amateur photographers.

Read review
3. The Pelican

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Notting Hill

This spruced-up Notting Hill boozer has been given the gastropub treatment. Its stripped-back but still welcoming interior houses diners tucking into a modern British menu laden with eclectic delights including mince on toast, potted shrimp, and tomahawk steak. 

Read more
The Elgin
Photograph: Jess Hand

4. The Elgin

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Maida Vale
  • price 2 of 4

Another of the area’s trad pubs that’s been given a posh lick of paint, the old bar is now populated with bright armchairs in a crushed velvet finish. There's also seasonal British food on offer and cocktails too if a pint doesn't take your fancy. 

Read review
Buy ticket
Duke Of Wellington
Photograph: Jess Hand

5. Duke Of Wellington

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • West Midlands

This tastefully turquoise Young's pub sits right in the middle of Portobello Road, offering plenty of nooks and crannies for drinking and dining as well as outdoor tables to soak up some sun (if you're lucky). It's also where Adele signed her first ever recording contract, pop fans. 

Read more
Buy ticket
The Sun in Splendour
Photograph: Jess Hand

6. The Sun in Splendour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Portobello Road

With its ridiculously bright yellow submarine-esque exterior, The Sun in Splendour us hard to miss, even standing out from every single knock-off royal blue 'Notting Hill Bookshop' around the corner. Inside you'll find good beer, good food, and great vibes.

Read more
The Earl of Lonsdale
Photograph: Jess Hand

7. The Earl of Lonsdale

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Notting Hill

First, you’ll see a sturdy Sam Smith's pub, occupying the corner of Portobello Road and Westbourne Grove. Within, there are partitioned areas done out in neat, shiny wood and interconnected by chest-high doorways. Among the photographs – past carnivals, touched-up images of Portobello Market – is another oddity: a wall honouring the man after whom the pub is named, the so-called Yellow Earl, who is most famous as the founder of the AA.

Read review

8. The Ladbroke Arms

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Holland Park

The prominent, self-standing pub sign outside proudly declares 'Free House', and sure enough, the Ladbroke Arms is a law unto itself. With smart dining, a shady beer garden and a list of wines and ales worth perusing, there's something for everyone here.

Read review
Book online
The Eagle
Photograph: Jess Hand

9. The Eagle

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Ladbroke Grove
  • price 1 of 4

It's not Notting Hill without yet another tarted-up trad boozer. This beer-driven gastropub does decent food in surroundings that are a touch fancier than your usual local. 

Read review
Book online
The Castle
Photograph: Jess Hand

10. The Castle

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Portobello Road

This is a proper Portobello local. The majority of the jolly, bohemian-minded punters hanging around the pleasingly sparse, open-plan interior – probably at the bar – seem cheerfully merry whatever the time of day, which is testament of sorts to the agreeable atmosphere cultivated by the matey staff.

Read review
The Windsor Castle
Photograph: Jess Hand

12. The Windsor Castle

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Notting Hill
  • price 2 of 4

A charming, wood-clad backstreet boozer with interesting cask ales from small UK brewers. But don’t forget the option of a bloody mary or Pimm’s in the idyllic pub garden. The Windsor Castle is just as popular on Sundays too, with roasts being served to large family groups and small crews of friends (all well-heeled, obviously).

Read review
