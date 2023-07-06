Find the perfect pub – from relaxing neighbourhood boozers to refined gastropubs – in our guide to drinking in Notting Hill

From laidback gastropubs that are perfect for Sunday sessions to lively neighbourhood joints that get extra lively come Notting Hill Carnival, you’ll likely find that the watering holes of Notting Hill have a lot to offer. Yes, some are classy west London pubs and bars, but there are also some down-to-earth backstreet boozers that are well worth seeking out. And after you've done your bit of drinking, there are tons of great Notting Hill food spots nearby to satisfy your hunger.

