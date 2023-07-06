A west London institution, Irish gastropub Cow is known throughout the city for its fine Guinness and wonderful seafood. Get yourself a pint of prawns or a tower of whelks, crab and oysters and settle down for some serious people watching. There's an upstairs dining room if you're after something a little fancier, but the best seats in the house are down by the bar. The platonic ideal of a London pub.
From laidback gastropubs that are perfect for Sunday sessions to lively neighbourhood joints that get extra lively come Notting Hill Carnival, you’ll likely find that the watering holes of Notting Hill have a lot to offer. Yes, some are classy west London pubs and bars, but there are also some down-to-earth backstreet boozers that are well worth seeking out. And after you've done your bit of drinking, there are tons of great Notting Hill food spots nearby to satisfy your hunger.
