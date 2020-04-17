Pizza Pilgrims is posting kits so you can make great pizza in a pan

No pizza oven? No problem. (I mean, who actually has a pizza oven?) London chain Pizza Pilgrims has come to the rescue on that front. The pie-maker has devised a delivery kit that gets you all the ingredients you need to whip up your own margherita in minutes using one of the pans from the back of your cupboard.

The ‘frying pan pizza kit’ is being released next week (Wednesday April 22, to be exact), and will be sent out by Royal Mail for next-day delivery or via Deliveroo. The packs cost £18 plus postage, which might seem steep for a marg, but each kit contains enough dough to fashion four pizzas. And it will also give you something to occupy your time with at home, so it’s probably money well spent. The idea is that you follow the recipe, add it to an oven-proof pan and crank the temperature up to 250C to recreate the effects of a proper pizza oven.

And it’s meant to look like this when it’s done...

The recipe kits are for Neopolitan-style pizzas and include double-fermented dough balls, tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmesan, basil and olive oil. But that doesn’t mean you can’t add your own weird toppings into the mix. Judgement-free food experimentation is what lockdown was made for.

Grab a kit from next Wednesday from www.pizzapilgrims.co.uk or via Deliveroo.

