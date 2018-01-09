Popular central London pub Ape & Bird closes its doors

If you’re a fan of spruced-up central London pubs or if you’re into a happy-hour spritz, get ready to say ciao to the much-loved Ape & Bird.

Part of Venetian restaurant group Polpo, the Cambridge Circus pub – also home to a basement cocktail bar and a restaurant on ground level – today announced that it has closed its doors for good. A sign on the pub’s door (as reported by Eater) states that Polpo at Ape & Bird has permanently closed, with the venue being sold to a new operator.

The pub had been a buzzing place for central London drinking since it first opened in 2013 and we’ll certainly be sad to see the back of those keenly mixed spritzes come clocking-off time.

