Shuko Oda and Gustavo Tavares standing outside Koya
Photograph: Mel Yates

Portuguese restaurant Bar Douro is doing a charity supperclub series

The next one is with udon noodle specialists Koya

Written by India Lawrence
What do Japan and Portugal have in common? Well, for a start, both of them have banging seafood. To celebrate both countries and cultures, Portuguese restaurant Bar Douro is teaming up with Japanese udon noodle specialist Koya on May 31 at Bar Douro in London Bridge. 

It’s part of Bar Douro’s Charity Chef series where all proceeds from the evening will go to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, which helps Ukrainian refugees with food, water and medical assistance. On the night there will be a five-course tasting menu with a particular emphasis on seafood. You can expect dishes like shokupan milk-bread rolls with cured sardines and lardo; sashimi with fennel and blood-orange escabeche; and (fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’, look away now) marinated octopus tempura.

Koya co-founder Shuko Oda and Portuguese-born Koya head chef Gustavo Tavares have worked together on the menu. The night will be a great opportunity to try new flavours, and explore the historic connection between the two countries which dates all the way back to the sixteenth century. (Fun fact: the first bilingual Western dictionary was a Portuguese-Japanese one, published in 1603.)

Keep your eyes peeled, as more supper clubs in the Bar Douro Charity Chef series will be announced soon. 

Tickets are £60 and available on OpenTable.

Bar Douro X Koya, May 31, 6pm. Arch 35b, Flat Iron Square, SE1 9HP. Book here.

  • India Lawrence Contributor

