Posh hotel Claridge’s has opened its first ever spa and it’s beautiful

And... breathe in. Life in London can be pretty stressful, right? Breathe out. Hunched over our desks or phones all day, we carry around loads of tension in our bodies. Luckily for those of us whose backs have a different ache and pain arriving by the day, there’s a brand new spa in town. After 210 years in the business, iconic Mayfair hotel Claridge’s has just opened its first-ever spa.

The 7,000-square-foot space offers face and body treatments in serene, zen, Japanese-inspired settings, designed by interior architect Andre Fu. It’s three floors below the main hotel lobby and is the result of an excavation project that made space for a brand-new heated swimming pool, a steam room and a sauna. Oh là là! The luxury spa has an impressive seven oak-panelled treatment rooms that offer everything from massages to facials and hair styling to manicures, with treatments priced from £15 to £455. It even offers frozen CO 2 facial shots to hydrate the skin.

The world-famous hotel, which has been welcoming London’s poshest guests since 1812, relocated to its current address in 1898. The newer location in Mayfair has undergone a series of decorative transformations and restorations over the years, with the excavation of the underground spa being the newest addition.

So, why not hit the sauna, shake it off in the steam room and take a big plunge into the mahoosive pool to recharge those very depleted batteries?

Claridge’s, Brook St, W1K 4HR. Check out the full range of its spa services here.

