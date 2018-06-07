Prepare to go a bit Gaga for the new ‘A Star Is Born’ trailer

It’s a true fact that at any given moment in Hollywood history someone has been releasing, making or at least thinking about doing a version of ‘A Star Is Born’. There’s been four of the suckers down the years – with Bradley Cooper the latest director to give the musical Cinderella story a spin. Check out the new trailer below.

Cooper plays a successful, troubled country singer who discovers – and falls hard for – Ally (Lady Gaga), a singer struggling to make a name for herself. Individually, they have demons to confront; together, they’re a dynamite double-act. Cue: triumph, disaster and big tunes delivered via Gaga’s powerhouse lungs.

This one has some early awards buzz. Will it live up to expectations – or rival the Judy Garland/James Mason version that snared six Oscar nominations? It’s out on October 5.

For more big movie releases, check out our big summer preview.