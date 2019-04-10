Press play on your ‘Innerspeaker’: Tame Impala are playing a summer show at The O2

Australia’s psych-rockers are back to soundtrack yet another London summer – and you can see them play live at The O2.

Tame Impala’s aptly named ‘Patience’ is their first single since Grammy-nominated and Brit Award-winning album ‘Currents’ in 2015. Despite a subtle change in sound (an addition of ’70s disco and ’90s house) and their extended absence, the single has everyone on tenterhooks for Kevin Parker’s next instalment, ‘Borderline’.

All this new music (well, two tracks so far) is leading up to a European tour, with the London show taking place at The O2 on June 8 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday 12 April and you can get them here.

And don’t worry, if you don’t like the new stuff they’ll likely be playing plenty of ‘Lonerism’ and ‘Innerspeaker’ hits too, to keep you drunkenly chanting along.

