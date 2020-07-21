Up until now, high street food-to-go powerhouse Greggs have probably had the monopoly on Londoners' pastry cravings. Well – no more! Following the success of ‘The Very Berry’ croissant earlier this year and its predecessor the Dark Chocolate and Almond Butter Cookie, food-to-go retailer Pret is is launching Britain's first vegan-only pastry counter.

The counter, which will serve eight new vegan menu items, will roll out to all 9 of London's Veggie Pret stores tomorrow (July 21 2020).

They include three new croissants (plain, chocolate and almond), two brand-spanking brownies (‘The Ultimate’ and hazelnut and caramel) and three muffins (banana and walnut, raspberry and coconut and ‘Choca Mocha’).

Still tentatively thinking about public transport? You don't even need to don a mask and embark on your commute to get one. They're available on both Uber Eats and Deliveroo – making it easier than ever to drop dairy and still get your Pret fix!

