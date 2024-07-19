Pret is officially bringing back 99p filter coffees

A crammed commute into central London is about to be all the more worth it, because as of yesterday (July 18), you can grab a cup of Pret’s filter coffee for 99p.

Rushed out the door in a hurry? Forgot to pack the granola you ambitiously prepared the night before? Don’t fear, Pret has your back. As well as reducing the price of its 100 percent organic Arabica blend, the coffee giant has also made its All Butter Croissant just £1.99.

And it’s not just the coffee and croissant combo that’s going to stop a hole burning in your pockets. The price of the Club Pret subscription is also changing.

From September, members (existing and new) will start to pay £5 instead of £30 a month for their subscription. In March, that’ll rise to £10.

But there’s a slight catch. Instead of five free barista-made drinks, the lower cost of a subscription will instead get you 50 percent off five barista-made drinks a day. Note that the £5 membership offer will only run until the 31st March. Changes to the subscription will also see the current 20 percent discount on food for members scrapped too.

It’s a lot to wrap your head around, we know. Perhaps it calls for a 99p coffee run to gather your thoughts.

Time Out’s guide to the best coffee shops in London.

Plus: London is one of the best cities in the world for coffee.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Milton Jones in Richmond is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.