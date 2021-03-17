London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Printworks
Photograph: Printworks

Printworks is back, baby

The BFG of London clubs has announced its reopening weekend

By
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

Hear that? A muffled thud, thud, thud on the wind? It’s the sound of big nights out coming right around the corner. They’re so close now you can almost taste the badly rolled cigs you’ll inevitably bum off your friends in smoking areas across the city.

Since Boris Johnson announced that clubs could come back on June 21, the past month has seen a number of venues reveal their reopening dates. But this week we’ve heard from the big daddy of the scene: Printworks, the colossal former printing press near Canada Water.

It’s essentially a massive industrial complex that used to be where newspapers, including the Daily Mail, were printed. It opened in 2017, quickly became known for a) its big line-ups, b) its lasers and c) throwing extremely heavy day parties. it’s been shut during the pandemic, obviously – aside from being used as the space for Dua Lipa’s virtual concert – but now it’s baaaaack

It’s announced plans for an opening weekend of parties in September. Running from September 17 to 19, the event – called Redacted – will have a ‘no artist announcements, no social media and no camera phones’ policy. But the venue has revealed that each night will have a certain sound: a Bugged Out-y underground vibe on the Friday, housier stuff on the Saturday and D&B on Sunday.

The event isn’t the only big ol’ party the venue has announced so far. Last year’s La Discotheque (featuring Todd Terje and Artwork) has been moved to November 5, London drag legends Sink The Pink will be running a takeover on November 12 and there’s a Sub Focus-led event later in the year too.

Tickets for Redacted and Sink The Pink are out for Printworks subscribers tomorrow and on general sale on Friday. 

Oh God – everything is selling out. Here's what you need to know

Everything you can book for the summer already.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.