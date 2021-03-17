Printworks is back, baby

Hear that? A muffled thud, thud, thud on the wind? It’s the sound of big nights out coming right around the corner. They’re so close now you can almost taste the badly rolled cigs you’ll inevitably bum off your friends in smoking areas across the city.

Since Boris Johnson announced that clubs could come back on June 21, the past month has seen a number of venues reveal their reopening dates. But this week we’ve heard from the big daddy of the scene: Printworks, the colossal former printing press near Canada Water.

It’s essentially a massive industrial complex that used to be where newspapers, including the Daily Mail, were printed. It opened in 2017, quickly became known for a) its big line-ups, b) its lasers and c) throwing extremely heavy day parties. it’s been shut during the pandemic, obviously – aside from being used as the space for Dua Lipa’s virtual concert – but now it’s baaaaack.

It’s announced plans for an opening weekend of parties in September. Running from September 17 to 19, the event – called Redacted – will have a ‘no artist announcements, no social media and no camera phones’ policy. But the venue has revealed that each night will have a certain sound: a Bugged Out-y underground vibe on the Friday, housier stuff on the Saturday and D&B on Sunday.

The event isn’t the only big ol’ party the venue has announced so far. Last year’s La Discotheque (featuring Todd Terje and Artwork) has been moved to November 5, London drag legends Sink The Pink will be running a takeover on November 12 and there’s a Sub Focus-led event later in the year too.

Tickets for Redacted and Sink The Pink are out for Printworks subscribers tomorrow and on general sale on Friday.

Oh God – everything is selling out. Here's what you need to know.

Everything you can book for the summer already.