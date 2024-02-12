Printworks is set to reopen as a massive ‘cultural venue’ – with gigs and a rooftop space

Here’s a first look at what the new Printworks could look like

Printworks is set to reopen in 2026, but it’s unlikely to be the clubbers’ paradise that it once was. Partygoers bid a tearful farewell to the superclub in May 2023 at a knees-up headlined by Peggy Gou and Bicep. But after public outrage at the closure of the beloved club, Printworks teased punters that it could reopen as a nightlife venue in the future.

We can now confirm that a planning application has been submitted to turn the building into a mixture of offices and a ‘permanent cultural venue’. Broadwick Live, the team behind Printworks and Drumsheds, will partner with property developers British Land and super fund AustralianSuper to turn the building into a hybrid office block and events space.

Printworks’ famous press halls will be preserved, but they won’t be the raving epicentre they once were. Concerts, immersive art exhibitions and corporate events will be hosted in the iconic corridor, but the main dance floor will be flanked by office spaces.

The second room, Inkwells, will also remain and be reserved for more gigs, art exhibitions and smaller corporate events. Printworks 2.0 will have an events space on its roof with views of London too. The roof will be used for rehearsals, performances, curated talks and product launches.

Simeon Aldred, co-owner and director of strategy at Broadwick Live, said: ‘Broadwick Group is delighted to continue our exclusive partnership with British Land and AustralianSuper for the highly anticipated next phase of Printworks London. The preservation and repurposing of the cherished Press Halls, coupled with the profound cultural implications of this undertaking, represent our joint commitment to the advancement of culture in the capital.’

Emma Cariaga, joint head of Canada Water at British Land, said: ‘We want to deliver a permanent world-class cultural venue at Printworks that builds on its globally acclaimed legacy. Combining the best of the capital’s culture with next generation workspace at The Grand Press will create an unrivalled experiential destination, which generations will benefit from for years to come.’

