Printworks just announced their Autumn/Winter line-ups. In a word: 'blimey'

It’s one of the cities most vibrant venues to open in years. Printworks – the multi-roomed post-industrial gig, art and party space located close to Canada Water – proves that London still has the ability to deliver top-class spaces in amongst the closures. With the always-disruptive festival season almost over, Printworks have knuckled down to the important business of nailing an autumn line-up. And it’s pretty damn sweet, with over 25 new acts announced for sets between October and December.



Highlights include ass-kicking DJ The Black Madonna (joined by Peggy Gou and Honey Dijon) on October 13th, a combo of American house mavericks – Moodymann and Theo Parrish – on October 20th. Norse disco king Todd Terje hits town on October 27th, while Armand Van Helden heads up a heaving bill on November 10th. Most of these nights end at 11pm sadly, but a couple of parties – a Deadmau5 takeover on November 16th and a Friday night live set from the all-conquering Bicep boys – end at 2am.

Take a look at the latest announcements below. And see you there, right?



COCOON

SATURDAY 29TH SEPTEMBER

Sven Väth, Patrick Topping, Dubfire, Ilario Alicante, Dana Ruh, Art of Dark.



MOSAIC

SATURDAY 6TH OCTOBER

Maceo Plex, Len Faki, Ellen Allien, Silent Servant /Steve Rachmad, Brame & Hamo, Danny Daze, b2b Anthony Parasole.



SMIRNOFF EQUALISING MUSIC

SATURDAY 13TH OCTOBER

The Black Madonna, Artwork, Peggy Gou, Honey Dijon, Mella Dee, HAAi.

SOLID GROOVES

SUNDAY 14TH OCTOBER

Full lineup announced soon

BUGZY MALONE

FRIDAY 19TH OCTOBER



THE HYDRA PRESENT

SATURDAY 20TH OCTOBER

Marcellus Pittman, Moodymann, Omar-S, Theo Parrish, Dolan Bergin, Dâm-Funk (DJ), Jayda G.

THE HYDRA PRESENT

SATURDAY 27TH OCTOBER

Todd Terje (DJ), Roman Flügel, Romare (LIVE), Jeremy Underground, Jacques Greene (DJ), Dolan Bergin, DJ Spinna, Kornel Kovacs, Will Saul.

CHROMEO

SATURDAY 1ST NOVEMBER

PRINTWORKS PRESENTS

SATURDAY 10TH NOVEMBER

Armand Van Helden, Gerd Janson, Henrik Schwarz (LIVE), Krystal Klear, Jasper James, Eclair Fifi, Octo Octa (DJ).

MAU5TRAP

FRIDAY 16TH NOVEMBER

Deadmau5 and more to be announced. (2am finish).

MOUNT KIMBIE PRESENTS

SATURDAY 17TH NOVEMBER

Nina Kraviz, Ben UFO, Bjarki, Kelly Lee Owens, Imogen, Mount Kimbie (DJ), Kassem Mosse (LIVE), Anthony Naples, DJ Python (LIVE), DEBONAIR.

BICEP (LIVE)

WEDNESDAY 21ST, THURSDAY 22ND, *FRIDAY 23RD NOVEMBER (2AM finish).

AFTERLIFE

SATURDAY 24TH NOVEMBER

Tale Of Us Present Afterlife

Full lineup announced soon

SG LEWIS & GUESTS

FRIDAY 7TH DECEMBER

ANJUNADEEP

SATURDAY 8TH DECEMBER

Full lineup announced soon

THE HYDRA PRESENT

SATURDAY 15TH OCTOBER

Jeff Mills, Marcel Dettmann, Blawan, Octave One (LIVE), James Ruskin, Anastasia Kristensen, Surgeon (Live), DJ Stingray, Answer Code Request (LIVE), Shed, Karen Gwyer (LIVE), Happa, SPFDJ.



CIRCOLOCO

SUNDAY 16TH DECEMBER

Full line-up announced soon

For more info, visit www.printworks.co.uk