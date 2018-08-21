Printworks just announced their Autumn/Winter line-ups. In a word: 'blimey'

It’s one of the cities most vibrant venues to open in years. Printworks – the multi-roomed post-industrial gig, art and party space located close to Canada Water – proves that London still has the ability to deliver top-class spaces in amongst the closures. With the always-disruptive festival season almost over, Printworks have knuckled down to the important business of nailing an autumn line-up. And it’s pretty damn sweet, with over 25 new acts announced for sets between October and December.
Highlights include ass-kicking DJ The Black Madonna (joined by Peggy Gou and Honey Dijon) on October 13th, a combo of American house mavericks – Moodymann and Theo Parrish – on October 20th. Norse disco king Todd Terje hits town on October 27th, while Armand Van Helden heads up a heaving bill on November 10th. Most of these nights end at 11pm sadly, but a couple of parties – a Deadmau5 takeover on November 16th and a Friday night live set from the all-conquering Bicep boys – end at 2am.
Take a look at the latest announcements below. And see you there, right?
COCOON
SATURDAY 29TH SEPTEMBER
Sven Väth, Patrick Topping, Dubfire, Ilario Alicante, Dana Ruh, Art of Dark.
MOSAIC
SATURDAY 6TH OCTOBER
Maceo Plex, Len Faki, Ellen Allien, Silent Servant /Steve Rachmad, Brame & Hamo, Danny Daze, b2b Anthony Parasole.
SMIRNOFF EQUALISING MUSIC
SATURDAY 13TH OCTOBER
The Black Madonna, Artwork, Peggy Gou, Honey Dijon, Mella Dee, HAAi.
SOLID GROOVES
SUNDAY 14TH OCTOBER
Full lineup announced soon
BUGZY MALONE
FRIDAY 19TH OCTOBER
THE HYDRA PRESENT
SATURDAY 20TH OCTOBER
Marcellus Pittman, Moodymann, Omar-S, Theo Parrish, Dolan Bergin, Dâm-Funk (DJ), Jayda G.
THE HYDRA PRESENT
SATURDAY 27TH OCTOBER
Todd Terje (DJ), Roman Flügel, Romare (LIVE), Jeremy Underground, Jacques Greene (DJ), Dolan Bergin, DJ Spinna, Kornel Kovacs, Will Saul.
CHROMEO
SATURDAY 1ST NOVEMBER
PRINTWORKS PRESENTS
SATURDAY 10TH NOVEMBER
Armand Van Helden, Gerd Janson, Henrik Schwarz (LIVE), Krystal Klear, Jasper James, Eclair Fifi, Octo Octa (DJ).
MAU5TRAP
FRIDAY 16TH NOVEMBER
Deadmau5 and more to be announced. (2am finish).
MOUNT KIMBIE PRESENTS
SATURDAY 17TH NOVEMBER
Nina Kraviz, Ben UFO, Bjarki, Kelly Lee Owens, Imogen, Mount Kimbie (DJ), Kassem Mosse (LIVE), Anthony Naples, DJ Python (LIVE), DEBONAIR.
BICEP (LIVE)
WEDNESDAY 21ST, THURSDAY 22ND, *FRIDAY 23RD NOVEMBER (2AM finish).
AFTERLIFE
SATURDAY 24TH NOVEMBER
Tale Of Us Present Afterlife
Full lineup announced soon
SG LEWIS & GUESTS
FRIDAY 7TH DECEMBER
ANJUNADEEP
SATURDAY 8TH DECEMBER
Full lineup announced soon
THE HYDRA PRESENT
SATURDAY 15TH OCTOBER
Jeff Mills, Marcel Dettmann, Blawan, Octave One (LIVE), James Ruskin, Anastasia Kristensen, Surgeon (Live), DJ Stingray, Answer Code Request (LIVE), Shed, Karen Gwyer (LIVE), Happa, SPFDJ.
CIRCOLOCO
SUNDAY 16TH DECEMBER
Full line-up announced soon
For more info, visit www.printworks.co.uk
