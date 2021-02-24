Pro tip: Avoid obsessing about the current world crisis by worrying about another one too

Get clued up about climate change with a new virtual course from AimHi

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.

It’s probably been quite a while since you sat around a dining table with your most ignorant relatives, but why not us the next few weeks to prep yourself for when the terrible time comes?

Interactive online school AimHi is launching a new course focused on teaching you everything you need to know about climate change. It consists of four live lessons, covering everything from the science of global heating to the psychology behind why it’s hard for humans to comprehend.

The Eden Project-backed virtual school’s aim is to empower people to ‘think critically and to act on the basis of evidence’ – and to ultimately get people to treat the planet a little better, obv. They’ve previously enlisted the help of the likes of Chris Packham and Jane Goodall to help get that message across. (So expected star guests as part of the sessions.)

The course starts in March and costs £25 to join (it’s free to those who can't afford it), with all profits reinvested in AimHi’s education programmes.

It’s perfect for anyone who’s feeling like life’s a bit meaningless at the moment: aiming to come out of lockdown clued up on one of the biggest issues facing our planet certainly gives you a whole lot of purpose. And, of course, you’ll be prepped for that chat with your climate truther uncle when it finally happens too.

Read more from our One Good Thing to Do Today series.

The best walks in London.