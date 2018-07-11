Protesting Trump on Friday? Bishopsgate Institute wants your signs

This Friday, 50,000 people are expected on the streets of central London to protest President Donald Trump’s official visit to the UK. Already, a band of ‘art activists’ have caused a hoo-hah by getting permission to fly a giant POTUS baby blimp. And if the last Trump-focused protest – the Women’s March in January 2017 – is anything to go by, there’ll be some witty and memorable placards at the march on Friday. Which is why Bishopsgate Institute wants to add them to their archive.

The Institute is home to one of the largest collections documenting the history of protest and campaigning in the UK, and it’s asked attendees to donate their placards and signs to the collection, either in person at the Institute or by submitting a digital image to library@bishopsgate.org.uk. After all, post an Instagram story of your hand-painted poster and it’ll last 24 hours, but commit it to a historical archive and it could be around long after Trump.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.