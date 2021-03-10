Pub on the Park: a London Fields drinking establishment that gets incredibly busy when Wimbledon is on telly. Pub in the Park: a genteel, well-heeled food festival that combines genuinely brilliant chefs with music we’ll charitably describe as ‘pleasant’.

But right now, good food combined with any live music whatsoever sounds absolutely amazing, thank you very much. Pub in the Park, the brainchild of Michelin-starred good-vibe machine Tom Kerridge, usually tours all over the UK each summer. This year it’s parking up in London not once but twice. First up is Dulwich (June 26-27) and then a bit later Chiswick (September 3-5). Tickets for both go on sale to the public on March 19.

As far as music goes you can expect the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Gabrielle, Beverley Knight and Basement Jaxx. Which is, you know, fine. The real draw (in our benighted opinion) is the food. The sites will be (safely) crammed full of pubs and restaurant pop-ups, including Kerridge’s two-Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers, Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn, Jason Atherton’s Little Social and Atul Kochhar’s Kanishka.

Just imagine it: the summer sun is setting over Dulwich Park. In your one hand a refreshing pint of beer, in the other chef Atul Kochar’s legendary lamb biriyani. Gabrielle is serenading you from the stage. She’s singing ‘Dreams’. You look over your shoulder, and spot the big man himself: Tom Kerridge. He catches your eye. Nothing is said, but the message in his smile is clear: life couldn’t be better.

To make it all even peachier, Tommy K is giving away a total of 8,000 tickets to key workers and healthcare professionals as a way of giving thanks. A class act, that man. We’ve always said it.

Tickets go on sale here on March 19. Subscribe to the Pub in the Park newsletter to get your hands on tickets a day early.

Get ready for summer, you. Here’s everything you need to start booking right now.

